QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.60. The company’s stock price has collected -2.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Telxius Expands Connectivity Capabilities in the QTS Richmond NAP

Is It Worth Investing in QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :QTS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QTS is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.80, which is $12.72 above the current price. QTS currently public float of 60.48M and currently shorts hold a 14.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QTS was 637.74K shares.

QTS’s Market Performance

QTS stocks went down by -2.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.96% and a quarterly performance of 1.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.51% for QTS Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.33% for QTS stocks with a simple moving average of -2.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for QTS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for QTS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $74 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QTS reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for QTS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 08th, 2020.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to QTS, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

QTS Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTS fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.31. In addition, QTS Realty Trust Inc. saw 0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTS starting from Williams Chad L., who sale 300 shares at the price of $67.00 back on Feb 10. After this action, Williams Chad L. now owns 162,259 shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc., valued at $20,101 using the latest closing price.

Williams Chad L., the Chief Executive Officer of QTS Realty Trust Inc., sale 100 shares at $67.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Williams Chad L. is holding 162,252 shares at $6,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.17 for the present operating margin

+28.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for QTS Realty Trust Inc. stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 2.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.51. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS), the company’s capital structure generated 130.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.63. Total debt to assets is 49.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.