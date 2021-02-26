OGE Energy Corp. (OGE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) went down by -4.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.71. The company’s stock price has collected -6.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that OGE Energy Corp. reports earnings for 2020 and outlook for 2021

Is It Worth Investing in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE :OGE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OGE is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for OGE Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.00, which is $5.61 above the current price. OGE currently public float of 199.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OGE was 1.17M shares.

OGE’s Market Performance

OGE stocks went down by -6.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.21% and a quarterly performance of -13.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for OGE Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.31% for OGE stocks with a simple moving average of -6.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OGE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OGE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for OGE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $35 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OGE reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for OGE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to OGE, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

OGE Trading at -5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGE fell by -6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.22. In addition, OGE Energy Corp. saw -7.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGE starting from Horn Patricia D, who sale 23,401 shares at the price of $34.31 back on Nov 17. After this action, Horn Patricia D now owns 26,154 shares of OGE Energy Corp., valued at $802,865 using the latest closing price.

Merrill Stephen E, the Chief Financial Officer of OGE Energy Corp., sale 12,300 shares at $34.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Merrill Stephen E is holding 59,449 shares at $421,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.60 for the present operating margin

+48.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for OGE Energy Corp. stands at +19.43. The total capital return value is set at 6.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.07. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on OGE Energy Corp. (OGE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.75. Total debt to assets is 30.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.