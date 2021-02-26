Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) went up by 6.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.18. The company’s stock price has collected -0.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that WOW! Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE :WOW) Right Now?

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WOW is at 2.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for WideOpenWest Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.17, which is -$6.45 below the current price. WOW currently public float of 51.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WOW was 331.93K shares.

WOW’s Market Performance

WOW stocks went down by -0.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.69% and a quarterly performance of 81.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.80% for WideOpenWest Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.28% for WOW stocks with a simple moving average of 90.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOW stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for WOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WOW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $8 based on the research report published on August 04th of the previous year 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WOW reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for WOW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 17th, 2020.

WOW Trading at 25.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares surge +25.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOW fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +157.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.09. In addition, WideOpenWest Inc. saw 30.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOW starting from NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL LIFE INSUR, who sale 5,820,740 shares at the price of $10.67 back on Jan 04. After this action, NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL LIFE INSUR now owns 2,574,125 shares of WideOpenWest Inc., valued at $62,107,296 using the latest closing price.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL LIFE INSUR, the 10% Owner of WideOpenWest Inc., sale 679,260 shares at $10.67 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL LIFE INSUR is holding 300,391 shares at $7,247,704 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.71 for the present operating margin

+31.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for WideOpenWest Inc. stands at +3.18. The total capital return value is set at 9.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.81. Equity return is now at value -7.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.