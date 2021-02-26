Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Criteo S.A. (CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) went up by 3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.01. The company’s stock price has collected 11.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/23/21 that Criteo To Present At The Truist Technology, Internet, & Services Conference On March 9, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ :CRTO) Right Now?

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRTO is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Criteo S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.10, which is -$5.58 below the current price. CRTO currently public float of 57.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRTO was 683.61K shares.

CRTO’s Market Performance

CRTO stocks went up by 11.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 85.46% and a quarterly performance of 90.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 180.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.79% for Criteo S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.39% for CRTO stocks with a simple moving average of 124.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRTO stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for CRTO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRTO in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $40 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRTO reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for CRTO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to CRTO, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

CRTO Trading at 58.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares surge +96.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTO rose by +11.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +266.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.66. In addition, Criteo S.A. saw 72.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTO starting from Damon Ryan, who sale 126 shares at the price of $18.63 back on Jan 25. After this action, Damon Ryan now owns 67,937 shares of Criteo S.A., valued at $2,347 using the latest closing price.

Damon Ryan, the EVP, Gen Counsel, Secretary of Criteo S.A., sale 154 shares at $13.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Damon Ryan is holding 68,063 shares at $2,107 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.22 for the present operating margin

+31.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Criteo S.A. stands at +3.46. The total capital return value is set at 10.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.20. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Criteo S.A. (CRTO), the company’s capital structure generated 12.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.76. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.