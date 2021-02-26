Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA)?

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) went down by -13.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.87. The company’s stock price has collected -16.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that Ormat Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE :ORA) Right Now?

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORA is at 0.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ormat Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.20, which is $1.85 above the current price. ORA currently public float of 50.96M and currently shorts hold a 7.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORA was 622.24K shares.

ORA’s Market Performance

ORA stocks went down by -16.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.47% and a quarterly performance of 27.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.80% for Ormat Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.55% for ORA stocks with a simple moving average of 18.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ORA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ORA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $86 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORA reach a price target of $96. The rating they have provided for ORA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 29th, 2020.

ORA Trading at -13.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -20.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORA fell by -16.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.98. In addition, Ormat Technologies Inc. saw 0.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORA starting from Krieger Zvi, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $55.77 back on Sep 22. After this action, Krieger Zvi now owns 5,160 shares of Ormat Technologies Inc., valued at $167,310 using the latest closing price.

Benyosef Ofer, the EVP – BD, Sales and Marketing of Ormat Technologies Inc., purchase 511 shares at $58.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Benyosef Ofer is holding 511 shares at $29,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.98 for the present operating margin

+36.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ormat Technologies Inc. stands at +11.81. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.68. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA), the company’s capital structure generated 91.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.68. Total debt to assets is 39.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.