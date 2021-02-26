Is Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) a Keeper?

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) went down by -10.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.56. The company’s stock price has collected -4.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Focus Financial Partners Prices Secondary Offering of 7,000,000 Shares of Class A Common Stock at $48.00 Per Share

Is It Worth Investing in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ :FOCS) Right Now?

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 215.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Focus Financial Partners Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.75, which is $11.82 above the current price. FOCS currently public float of 33.46M and currently shorts hold a 8.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FOCS was 267.42K shares.

FOCS’s Market Performance

FOCS stocks went down by -4.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.69% and a quarterly performance of 31.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for Focus Financial Partners Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.86% for FOCS stocks with a simple moving average of 21.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOCS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FOCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FOCS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $36 based on the research report published on June 30th of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FOCS reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for FOCS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to FOCS, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

FOCS Trading at -4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOCS fell by -12.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.73. In addition, Focus Financial Partners Inc. saw 20.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOCS starting from Chang Leonard R., who sale 186,783 shares at the price of $31.05 back on Sep 08. After this action, Chang Leonard R. now owns 0 shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc., valued at $5,799,612 using the latest closing price.

Kodialam Rajini Sundar, the COO of Focus Financial Partners Inc., sale 87,574 shares at $31.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Kodialam Rajini Sundar is holding 0 shares at $2,719,173 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+62.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Focus Financial Partners Inc. stands at +2.06. The total capital return value is set at 5.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.36. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS), the company’s capital structure generated 326.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.53. Total debt to assets is 57.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 314.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.48.