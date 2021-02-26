Is a Correction Looming Ahead for PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) went down by -8.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.54. The company’s stock price has collected 5.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/18/21 that PBF Logistics Filed 2020 Form 10-K

Is It Worth Investing in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE :PBFX) Right Now?

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBFX is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for PBF Logistics LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.10, which is $1.49 above the current price. PBFX currently public float of 25.02M and currently shorts hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBFX was 288.64K shares.

PBFX’s Market Performance

PBFX stocks went up by 5.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.51% and a quarterly performance of 24.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.15% for PBF Logistics LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.60% for PBFX stocks with a simple moving average of 23.33% for the last 200 days.

PBFX Trading at 17.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.79%, as shares surge +20.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBFX rose by +5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.09. In addition, PBF Logistics LP saw 30.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBFX starting from Control Empresarial de Capital, who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $8.79 back on Dec 30. After this action, Control Empresarial de Capital now owns 7,232,858 shares of PBF Logistics LP, valued at $109,828 using the latest closing price.

Control Empresarial de Capital, the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of PBF Logistics LP, purchase 14,300 shares at $8.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Control Empresarial de Capital is holding 7,220,358 shares at $123,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.55 for the present operating margin

+57.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for PBF Logistics LP stands at +40.92. The total capital return value is set at 21.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.42. Equity return is now at value 106.00, with 15.10 for asset returns.

Based on PBF Logistics LP (PBFX), the company’s capital structure generated 431.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.17. Total debt to assets is 77.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 431.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.