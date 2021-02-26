Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) went down by -7.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.12. The company’s stock price has collected -6.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/23/21 that CPS Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ :CPSS) Right Now?

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPSS is at 2.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.67, which is $0.78 above the current price. CPSS currently public float of 13.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPSS was 28.86K shares.

CPSS’s Market Performance

CPSS stocks went down by -6.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.67% and a quarterly performance of 4.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.75% for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.77% for CPSS stocks with a simple moving average of 7.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPSS stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for CPSS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPSS in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $5 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2016.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to CPSS, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

CPSS Trading at -10.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares sank -6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPSS fell by -11.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. saw -0.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPSS starting from Washer Greg, who sale 9,499 shares at the price of $4.06 back on Dec 16. After this action, Washer Greg now owns 127,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc., valued at $38,566 using the latest closing price.

Washer Greg, the Director of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc., sale 42,477 shares at $4.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Washer Greg is holding 136,499 shares at $171,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.65 for the present operating margin

+99.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. stands at +1.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.22. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,138.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.93. Total debt to assets is 90.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,087.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.