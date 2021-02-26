Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) went down by -14.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $222.08. The company’s stock price has collected -9.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that Innovative Industrial Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE :IIPR) Right Now?

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IIPR is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $228.25, which is $18.53 above the current price. IIPR currently public float of 21.74M and currently shorts hold a 8.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IIPR was 465.06K shares.

IIPR’s Market Performance

IIPR stocks went down by -9.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.19% and a quarterly performance of 22.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.35% for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.18% for IIPR stocks with a simple moving average of 39.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IIPR

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IIPR reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for IIPR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 08th, 2020.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to IIPR, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

IIPR Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IIPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.04%, as shares surge +0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IIPR fell by -9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +156.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.74. In addition, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. saw 3.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IIPR starting from Curran Mary A, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $118.26 back on Sep 04. After this action, Curran Mary A now owns 2,305 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., valued at $59,130 using the latest closing price.

Gold Alan D, the Executive Chairman of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $125.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Gold Alan D is holding 288,586 shares at $1,883,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IIPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.71 for the present operating margin

+77.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. stands at +51.67. The total capital return value is set at 3.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.87. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR), the company’s capital structure generated 24.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.87. Total debt to assets is 18.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19.