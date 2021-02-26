Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) went down by -12.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.05. The company’s stock price has collected -10.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Provention Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :PRVB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Provention Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.20. PRVB currently public float of 48.16M and currently shorts hold a 5.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRVB was 878.45K shares.

PRVB’s Market Performance

PRVB stocks went down by -10.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.14% and a quarterly performance of -10.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for Provention Bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.23% for PRVB stocks with a simple moving average of -9.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PRVB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRVB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $26 based on the research report published on June 16th of the previous year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRVB reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PRVB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 04th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to PRVB, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

PRVB Trading at -20.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares sank -6.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVB fell by -10.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.57. In addition, Provention Bio Inc. saw -24.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVB starting from Drechsler Andrew T, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.72 back on Sep 02. After this action, Drechsler Andrew T now owns 20,000 shares of Provention Bio Inc., valued at $23,440 using the latest closing price.

Ramos Eleanor, the Chief Medical Officer of Provention Bio Inc., purchase 299 shares at $12.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Ramos Eleanor is holding 64,799 shares at $3,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVB

The total capital return value is set at -62.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.04. Equity return is now at value -67.70, with -62.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.39.