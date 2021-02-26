Harsco Corporation (HSC) Just Got Our Attention

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) went down by -15.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.18. The company’s stock price has collected -4.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Harsco Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Harsco Corporation (NYSE :HSC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSC is at 2.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Harsco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.67, which is $4.47 above the current price. HSC currently public float of 77.60M and currently shorts hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSC was 367.11K shares.

HSC’s Market Performance

HSC stocks went down by -4.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.34% and a quarterly performance of 2.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.55% for Harsco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.94% for HSC stocks with a simple moving average of 20.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSC

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to HSC, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

HSC Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.75%, as shares surge +2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSC fell by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.85. In addition, Harsco Corporation saw 1.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSC starting from Hochman Russell C., who sale 3,842 shares at the price of $21.82 back on Feb 24. After this action, Hochman Russell C. now owns 39,627 shares of Harsco Corporation, valued at $83,832 using the latest closing price.

Hochman Russell C., the SVP, GC, CCO and Corp. Sec. of Harsco Corporation, sale 12,260 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Hochman Russell C. is holding 39,627 shares at $257,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.27 for the present operating margin

+23.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harsco Corporation stands at +1.88. The total capital return value is set at 8.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Harsco Corporation (HSC), the company’s capital structure generated 112.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.85. Total debt to assets is 35.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.