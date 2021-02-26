Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) went up by 14.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s stock price has collected 16.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Gildan Activewear Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE :GIL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GIL is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.89, which is -$3.91 below the current price. GIL currently public float of 194.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GIL was 428.82K shares.

GIL’s Market Performance

GIL stocks went up by 16.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.34% and a quarterly performance of 21.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for Gildan Activewear Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.88% for GIL stocks with a simple moving average of 46.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIL stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for GIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GIL in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $33 based on the research report published on November 20th of the previous year 2020.

GIL Trading at 14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.93% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +23.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIL rose by +16.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.07. In addition, Gildan Activewear Inc. saw 11.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.58 for the present operating margin

+23.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gildan Activewear Inc. stands at +9.18. The total capital return value is set at 12.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.68. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL), the company’s capital structure generated 50.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.56. Total debt to assets is 28.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.