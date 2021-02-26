Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) went down by -7.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $435.58. The company’s stock price has collected -10.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that Domino’s Pizza Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE :DPZ) Right Now?

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DPZ is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Domino’s Pizza Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $416.21, which is $91.19 above the current price. DPZ currently public float of 39.11M and currently shorts hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DPZ was 520.36K shares.

DPZ’s Market Performance

DPZ stocks went down by -10.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.52% and a quarterly performance of -12.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.13% for Domino’s Pizza Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.68% for DPZ stocks with a simple moving average of -12.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DPZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DPZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DPZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DPZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $425 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DPZ reach a price target of $360, previously predicting the price at $440. The rating they have provided for DPZ stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2021.

DPZ Trading at -11.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPZ fell by -10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $373.43. In addition, Domino’s Pizza Inc. saw -11.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPZ starting from LAWRENCE JEFFREY D, who sale 4,690 shares at the price of $403.53 back on Dec 23. After this action, LAWRENCE JEFFREY D now owns 787 shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc., valued at $1,892,567 using the latest closing price.

MCINTYRE TIMOTHY P., the EVP, Communications of Domino’s Pizza Inc., sale 66 shares at $427.35 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that MCINTYRE TIMOTHY P. is holding 0 shares at $28,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.40 for the present operating margin

+38.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domino’s Pizza Inc. stands at +11.07. The total capital return value is set at 88.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 61.00. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with 31.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.08 and the total asset turnover is 3.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.