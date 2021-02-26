Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)?

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.43. The company’s stock price has collected 8.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Change to Record Date for Determining Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE :VOYA) Right Now?

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VOYA is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Voya Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.31, which is $6.41 above the current price. VOYA currently public float of 125.47M and currently shorts hold a 12.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VOYA was 1.23M shares.

VOYA’s Market Performance

VOYA stocks went up by 8.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.67% and a quarterly performance of 4.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for Voya Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.61% for VOYA stocks with a simple moving average of 18.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $64 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOYA reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for VOYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 01st, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to VOYA, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

VOYA Trading at 6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +11.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA rose by +8.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.48. In addition, Voya Financial Inc. saw 4.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYA starting from SILVA KEVIN D, who sale 14,952 shares at the price of $58.97 back on Feb 23. After this action, SILVA KEVIN D now owns 26,379 shares of Voya Financial Inc., valued at $881,773 using the latest closing price.

SILVA KEVIN D, the See Remarks of Voya Financial Inc., sale 16,831 shares at $60.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that SILVA KEVIN D is holding 26,379 shares at $1,015,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Voya Financial Inc. stands at +2.78. The total capital return value is set at 3.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.59.

Based on Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA), the company’s capital structure generated 29.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.91. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.85.