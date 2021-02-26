Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy LendingClub Corporation (LC)?

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) went down by -9.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.28. The company’s stock price has collected -9.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/18/21 that LendingClub Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE :LC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LC is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for LendingClub Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is -$1.36 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of LC was 2.17M shares.

LC’s Market Performance

LC stocks went down by -9.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.98% and a quarterly performance of 45.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.22% for LendingClub Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.29% for LC stocks with a simple moving average of 57.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LC

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to LC, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 19th of the previous year.

LC Trading at -0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LC fell by -9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.23. In addition, LendingClub Corporation saw 2.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LC starting from Kay Valerie, who sale 2,522 shares at the price of $11.90 back on Jan 21. After this action, Kay Valerie now owns 73,574 shares of LendingClub Corporation, valued at $30,011 using the latest closing price.

Sanborn Scott, the CEO of LendingClub Corporation, sale 9,043 shares at $11.06 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Sanborn Scott is holding 737,012 shares at $100,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.47 for the present operating margin

+85.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingClub Corporation stands at -2.82. The total capital return value is set at -2.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.50. Equity return is now at value -20.20, with -6.30 for asset returns.

Based on LendingClub Corporation (LC), the company’s capital structure generated 77.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.74. Total debt to assets is 23.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.