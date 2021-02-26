Can Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Remain Competitive?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) went up by 0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $170.05. The company’s stock price has collected 4.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ZBH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZBH is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $178.56, which is $14.31 above the current price. ZBH currently public float of 207.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZBH was 1.12M shares.

ZBH’s Market Performance

ZBH stocks went up by 4.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.97% and a quarterly performance of 12.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.59% for ZBH stocks with a simple moving average of 16.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZBH stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ZBH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZBH in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $175 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZBH reach a price target of $185, previously predicting the price at $168. The rating they have provided for ZBH stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ZBH, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

ZBH Trading at 5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBH rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.40. In addition, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. saw 6.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBH starting from Yi Sang, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $152.59 back on Nov 18. After this action, Yi Sang now owns 8,145 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., valued at $183,108 using the latest closing price.

Phipps Chad F, the Sr. VP/Gen Counsel/Secretary of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., sale 30,040 shares at $159.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Phipps Chad F is holding 40,814 shares at $4,797,388 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.66 for the present operating margin

+61.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stands at -1.98. The total capital return value is set at 3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH), the company’s capital structure generated 66.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.98. Total debt to assets is 33.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.