Can Domtar Corporation (UFS) Remain Competitive?

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.26. The company’s stock price has collected 7.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that Domtar Corporation Announces Management Committee Appointments

Is It Worth Investing in Domtar Corporation (NYSE :UFS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UFS is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Domtar Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.33, which is $0.93 above the current price. UFS currently public float of 55.01M and currently shorts hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UFS was 646.75K shares.

UFS’s Market Performance

UFS stocks went up by 7.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.32% and a quarterly performance of 23.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.81% for Domtar Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.71% for UFS stocks with a simple moving average of 38.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UFS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UFS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UFS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2021.

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UFS reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for UFS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

UFS Trading at 15.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +26.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UFS rose by +7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.58. In addition, Domtar Corporation saw 18.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UFS starting from Fagan Michael, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $21.13 back on Mar 12. After this action, Fagan Michael now owns 10,392 shares of Domtar Corporation, valued at $6,339 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.40 for the present operating margin

+8.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domtar Corporation stands at -3.97. The total capital return value is set at 1.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Domtar Corporation (UFS), the company’s capital structure generated 51.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.05. Total debt to assets is 24.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.