Buy or Sell Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.99. The company’s stock price has collected 0.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that ELS Appoints Derrick Burks to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE :ELS) Right Now?

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELS is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.86, which is $7.23 above the current price. ELS currently public float of 173.35M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELS was 944.03K shares.

ELS’s Market Performance

ELS stocks went up by 0.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.13% and a quarterly performance of 5.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.19% for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.07% for ELS stocks with a simple moving average of -0.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ELS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ELS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $67 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELS reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for ELS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to ELS, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

ELS Trading at 0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.55. In addition, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. saw -1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELS starting from Seavey Paul, who sale 17,836 shares at the price of $66.53 back on Aug 05. After this action, Seavey Paul now owns 132,304 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc., valued at $1,186,577 using the latest closing price.

Seavey Paul, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc., sale 17,836 shares at $66.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Seavey Paul is holding 132,304 shares at $1,186,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.88 for the present operating margin

+37.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stands at +20.92. The total capital return value is set at 9.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.11. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS), the company’s capital structure generated 216.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.37. Total debt to assets is 60.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.25.