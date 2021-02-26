Buy or Sell C3.ai Inc. (AI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) went down by -6.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $183.90. The company’s stock price has collected -14.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that C3 AI Awarded Robust Omnibus U.S. Patent for End-to-End Enterprise AI Platform

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE :AI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for C3.ai Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $147.22, which is $32.91 above the current price. AI currently public float of 68.28M and currently shorts hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AI was 5.02M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.50% for C3.ai Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.78% for AI stocks with a simple moving average of -16.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $200 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AI reach a price target of $166. The rating they have provided for AI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 04th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AI, setting the target price at $193 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

AI Trading at -17.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares sank -23.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI fell by -14.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.56. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw -17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.