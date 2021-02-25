Why SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) went up by 26.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.94. The company’s stock price has collected 6.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that SilverSun Technologies Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire CT-Solution, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SSNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSNT is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SilverSun Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. SSNT currently public float of 1.58M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSNT was 149.63K shares.

SSNT’s Market Performance

SSNT stocks went up by 6.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.00% and a quarterly performance of 176.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 164.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.49% for SilverSun Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 60.68% for SSNT stocks with a simple moving average of 218.59% for the last 200 days.

SSNT Trading at 110.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.84%, as shares surge +47.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +146.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNT rose by +19.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +267.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.84. In addition, SilverSun Technologies Inc. saw 153.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNT starting from ROTH JEFFREY D, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $5.46 back on Jan 29. After this action, ROTH JEFFREY D now owns 440,082 shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc., valued at $54,579 using the latest closing price.

ROTH JEFFREY D, the 10% Owner of SilverSun Technologies Inc., sale 6,897 shares at $2.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that ROTH JEFFREY D is holding 485,082 shares at $18,277 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.34 for the present operating margin

+36.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverSun Technologies Inc. stands at -3.81. The total capital return value is set at -19.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.57. Equity return is now at value -13.40, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Based on SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT), the company’s capital structure generated 25.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.07. Total debt to assets is 11.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.63 and the total asset turnover is 2.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.