Why Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.91. The company’s stock price has collected -4.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that Akamai Technologies Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AKAM) Right Now?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKAM is at 0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $124.00, which is $28.46 above the current price. AKAM currently public float of 159.11M and currently shorts hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKAM was 1.96M shares.

AKAM’s Market Performance

AKAM stocks went down by -4.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.39% and a quarterly performance of -4.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.63% for Akamai Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.77% for AKAM stocks with a simple moving average of -8.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKAM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AKAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKAM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $117 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKAM reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for AKAM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AKAM, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

AKAM Trading at -8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -16.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM fell by -4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.13. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw -7.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from Bonner Monique, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $96.64 back on Feb 23. After this action, Bonner Monique now owns 12,096 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $966,400 using the latest closing price.

Williams Anthony P, the EVP and CHRO of Akamai Technologies Inc., sale 1,005 shares at $100.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19, which means that Williams Anthony P is holding 7,436 shares at $100,771 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+60.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. stands at +17.42. The total capital return value is set at 10.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.53. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), the company’s capital structure generated 65.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.51. Total debt to assets is 35.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.