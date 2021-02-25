We Analyzed the Future Direction of Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD), Here is What We Found

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) went up by 22.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.88. The company’s stock price has collected 36.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that Blue Bird Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results; Focused on Margin Expansion, EV Growth and Industry Recovery; Fiscal 2021 Guidance Reaffirmed

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ :BLBD) Right Now?

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 66.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLBD is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Blue Bird Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is -$3.55 below the current price. BLBD currently public float of 15.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLBD was 187.61K shares.

BLBD’s Market Performance

BLBD stocks went up by 36.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.35% and a quarterly performance of 66.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.94% for Blue Bird Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.47% for BLBD stocks with a simple moving average of 78.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLBD stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BLBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BLBD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $12 based on the research report published on April 28th of the previous year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLBD reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for BLBD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2019.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to BLBD, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

BLBD Trading at 33.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.94%, as shares surge +23.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLBD rose by +36.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.08. In addition, Blue Bird Corporation saw 45.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLBD starting from Yousif Paul, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $14.66 back on Jun 18. After this action, Yousif Paul now owns 15,583 shares of Blue Bird Corporation, valued at $146,600 using the latest closing price.

Terry Mark Ashburn, the Chief Commercial Officer of Blue Bird Corporation, sale 15,000 shares at $16.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Terry Mark Ashburn is holding 38,055 shares at $241,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.58 for the present operating margin

+10.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Bird Corporation stands at +1.39. The total capital return value is set at 17.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.13. Equity return is now at value -18.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 96.83 and the total asset turnover is 2.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.