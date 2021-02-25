Wall Street Pummels Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) After Recent Earnings Report

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) went down by -2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $173.76. The company’s stock price has collected -5.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Tractor Supply Co. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ :TSCO) Right Now?

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSCO is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Tractor Supply Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $165.15, which is $3.13 above the current price. TSCO currently public float of 115.87M and currently shorts hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSCO was 1.30M shares.

TSCO’s Market Performance

TSCO stocks went down by -5.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.16% and a quarterly performance of 24.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Tractor Supply Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.34% for TSCO stocks with a simple moving average of 15.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSCO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TSCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSCO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $170 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSCO reach a price target of $175, previously predicting the price at $165. The rating they have provided for TSCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

TSCO Trading at 6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO fell by -5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.33. In addition, Tractor Supply Company saw 14.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Brown Joy, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $165.62 back on Feb 22. After this action, Brown Joy now owns 100 shares of Tractor Supply Company, valued at $16,562 using the latest closing price.

Yankee Colin, the EVP Supply Chain of Tractor Supply Company, sale 11,720 shares at $168.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Yankee Colin is holding 13,176 shares at $1,980,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.19 for the present operating margin

+33.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tractor Supply Company stands at +7.05. The total capital return value is set at 24.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.41. Equity return is now at value 43.70, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 184.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.80. Total debt to assets is 50.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.