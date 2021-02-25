Wall Street Pummels Crocs Inc. (CROX) After Recent Earnings Report

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) went down by -2.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.09. The company’s stock price has collected -2.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ :CROX) Right Now?

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CROX is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Crocs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $95.11, which is $7.01 above the current price. CROX currently public float of 65.57M and currently shorts hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CROX was 1.04M shares.

CROX’s Market Performance

CROX stocks went down by -2.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.18% and a quarterly performance of 26.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 127.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.78% for Crocs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.19% for CROX stocks with a simple moving average of 57.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CROX stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for CROX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CROX in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $92 based on the research report published on February 19th of the current year 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CROX reach a price target of $91, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for CROX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CROX, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

CROX Trading at 8.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +7.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX fell by -2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +210.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.10. In addition, Crocs Inc. saw 24.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from Rees Andrew, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $80.35 back on Feb 09. After this action, Rees Andrew now owns 249,748 shares of Crocs Inc., valued at $3,214,000 using the latest closing price.

Rees Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Crocs Inc., sale 34,900 shares at $72.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Rees Andrew is holding 289,748 shares at $2,516,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.44 for the present operating margin

+48.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crocs Inc. stands at +9.71. The total capital return value is set at 32.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.98. Equity return is now at value 97.90, with 18.80 for asset returns.

Based on Crocs Inc. (CROX), the company’s capital structure generated 298.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.91. Total debt to assets is 53.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 261.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.