Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) went down by -9.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $210.66. The company’s stock price has collected -11.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that Verisk Analytics Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ :VRSK) Right Now?

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRSK is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $203.89, which is $44.4 above the current price. VRSK currently public float of 160.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRSK was 707.68K shares.

VRSK’s Market Performance

VRSK stocks went down by -11.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.21% and a quarterly performance of -18.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.08% for Verisk Analytics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.89% for VRSK stocks with a simple moving average of -9.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $225 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRSK reach a price target of $144. The rating they have provided for VRSK stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 31st, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to VRSK, setting the target price at $176 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

VRSK Trading at -13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -11.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK fell by -11.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.95. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc. saw -19.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from WRIGHT DAVID B, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $204.81 back on Nov 18. After this action, WRIGHT DAVID B now owns 12,588 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc., valued at $2,048,117 using the latest closing price.

Anquillare Mark V, the EVP and COO of Verisk Analytics Inc., sale 26,626 shares at $194.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Anquillare Mark V is holding 78,672 shares at $5,187,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.88 for the present operating margin

+50.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc. stands at +17.26. The total capital return value is set at 15.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.74. Equity return is now at value 29.90, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK), the company’s capital structure generated 150.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.06. Total debt to assets is 48.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.