Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Just Got Our Attention

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) went up by 13.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.47. The company’s stock price has collected 0.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/23/21 that Sprout Social Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Above Guidance Range

Is It Worth Investing in Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ :SPT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Sprout Social Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.50, which is -$13.29 below the current price. SPT currently public float of 35.98M and currently shorts hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPT was 602.29K shares.

SPT’s Market Performance

SPT stocks went up by 0.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.08% and a quarterly performance of 59.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 305.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.73% for Sprout Social Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.58% for SPT stocks with a simple moving average of 83.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SPT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SPT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $51 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPT reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for SPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

SPT Trading at 26.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares surge +21.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPT rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +244.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.77. In addition, Sprout Social Inc. saw 68.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPT starting from Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick, who sale 17,000 shares at the price of $67.06 back on Feb 23. After this action, Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick now owns 0 shares of Sprout Social Inc., valued at $1,139,957 using the latest closing price.

Del Preto Joseph, the CFO and Treasurer of Sprout Social Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $66.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Del Preto Joseph is holding 160,895 shares at $267,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.02 for the present operating margin

+72.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprout Social Inc. stands at -45.57. The total capital return value is set at -54.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.41. Equity return is now at value -38.80, with -25.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sprout Social Inc. (SPT), the company’s capital structure generated 16.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.81. Total debt to assets is 10.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.