Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Just Got Our Attention

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) went down by -5.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.60. The company’s stock price has collected -13.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/16/21 that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Provides Fiscal Year 2021 First Quarter Business and Earnings Update

Is It Worth Investing in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SONN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SONN is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.00. SONN currently public float of 16.49M and currently shorts hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SONN was 1.10M shares.

SONN’s Market Performance

SONN stocks went down by -13.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.10% and a quarterly performance of 7.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.88% for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.04% for SONN stocks with a simple moving average of -18.03% for the last 200 days.

SONN Trading at -6.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares sank -8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONN fell by -13.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 17.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.