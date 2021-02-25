Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | NetEase Inc. (NTES)

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) went down by -2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $134.33. The company’s stock price has collected -7.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Walt Disney, Nvidia, Aurora Cannabis, NetEase, or Carnival Corp?

Is It Worth Investing in NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ :NTES) Right Now?

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTES is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 30 analysts out of 37 who provided ratings for NetEase Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $820.22, which is $6.94 above the current price. NTES currently public float of 392.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTES was 2.46M shares.

NTES’s Market Performance

NTES stocks went down by -7.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.46% and a quarterly performance of 25.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for NetEase Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.09% for NTES stocks with a simple moving average of 24.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTES

New Street gave a rating of “Buy” to NTES, setting the target price at $450 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

NTES Trading at 7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES fell by -7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.58. In addition, NetEase Inc. saw 22.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.28 for the present operating margin

+53.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc. stands at +22.41. The total capital return value is set at 17.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.96. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc. (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 28.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.97. Total debt to assets is 15.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.