Parsons Corporation (PSN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) went down by -7.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price has collected -7.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Parsons Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Parsons Corporation (NYSE :PSN) Right Now?

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Parsons Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.00, which is $5.37 above the current price. PSN currently public float of 100.64M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSN was 424.81K shares.

PSN’s Market Performance

PSN stocks went down by -7.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.72% and a quarterly performance of 15.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for Parsons Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.14% for PSN stocks with a simple moving average of 2.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSN

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PSN, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

PSN Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSN fell by -7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.26. In addition, Parsons Corporation saw 0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSN starting from Ball George L., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $30.25 back on Nov 06. After this action, Ball George L. now owns 75,000 shares of Parsons Corporation, valued at $605,000 using the latest closing price.

Smith Carey A., the President & COO of Parsons Corporation, purchase 7,500 shares at $35.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Smith Carey A. is holding 10,550 shares at $265,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.40 for the present operating margin

+21.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parsons Corporation stands at +3.05. The total capital return value is set at 6.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.59. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Parsons Corporation (PSN), the company’s capital structure generated 31.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.66. Total debt to assets is 14.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.