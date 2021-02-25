Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (PAND) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) went up by 132.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.75. The company’s stock price has collected 16.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 min ago that Pandion Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm — PAND

Is It Worth Investing in Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PAND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Pandion Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.67, which is -$33.8 below the current price. PAND currently public float of 22.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAND was 110.40K shares.

PAND’s Market Performance

PAND stocks went up by 16.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.92% and a quarterly performance of 49.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.24% for Pandion Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 193.70% for PAND stocks with a simple moving average of 264.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAND stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for PAND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAND in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $24 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAND reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PAND stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 11th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PAND, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

PAND Trading at 224.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 114.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.32%, as shares surge +239.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +317.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAND rose by +174.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.35. In addition, Pandion Therapeutics Inc. saw 72.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAND starting from Becker Daniel J., who purchase 197,716 shares at the price of $15.12 back on Nov 19. After this action, Becker Daniel J. now owns 2,827,883 shares of Pandion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,989,466 using the latest closing price.

Becker Daniel J., the Director of Pandion Therapeutics Inc., purchase 14,197 shares at $15.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Becker Daniel J. is holding 2,630,167 shares at $216,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2297.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pandion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2673.42. The total capital return value is set at -249.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -290.73.

Based on Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (PAND), the company’s capital structure generated 87.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.80.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.