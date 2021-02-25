Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Itron Inc. (ITRI)

Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) went up by 18.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.89. The company’s stock price has collected 13.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Itron Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Itron Inc. (NASDAQ :ITRI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITRI is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Itron Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $101.67, which is -$28.17 below the current price. ITRI currently public float of 39.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITRI was 355.60K shares.

ITRI’s Market Performance

ITRI stocks went up by 13.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.37% and a quarterly performance of 49.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for Itron Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.95% for ITRI stocks with a simple moving average of 55.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITRI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ITRI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ITRI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $110 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITRI reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for ITRI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to ITRI, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

ITRI Trading at 20.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares surge +21.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITRI rose by +13.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.74. In addition, Itron Inc. saw 20.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITRI starting from Hooper Joan S, who sale 1,999 shares at the price of $95.84 back on Feb 23. After this action, Hooper Joan S now owns 40,934 shares of Itron Inc., valued at $191,584 using the latest closing price.

Marcolini John F., the SVP, Networked Solutions of Itron Inc., sale 220 shares at $95.84 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Marcolini John F. is holding 8,746 shares at $21,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.57 for the present operating margin

+27.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Itron Inc. stands at +1.96. The total capital return value is set at 9.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.82. Equity return is now at value -8.40, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Itron Inc. (ITRI), the company’s capital structure generated 131.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.74. Total debt to assets is 37.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.