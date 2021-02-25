Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) went up by 3.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $423.74. The company’s stock price has collected -0.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that CORRECTING AND REPLACING:/ Intuit CFO Michelle Clatterbuck to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ :INTU) Right Now?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INTU is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Intuit Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $448.16, which is $12.04 above the current price. INTU currently public float of 255.03M and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INTU was 1.32M shares.

INTU’s Market Performance

INTU stocks went down by -0.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.35% and a quarterly performance of 18.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Intuit Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.19% for INTU stocks with a simple moving average of 24.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $500 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTU reach a price target of $430. The rating they have provided for INTU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to INTU, setting the target price at $455 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

INTU Trading at 8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $394.71. In addition, Intuit Inc. saw 8.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Chriss James Alexander, who sale 298 shares at the price of $379.23 back on Jan 04. After this action, Chriss James Alexander now owns 221 shares of Intuit Inc., valued at $113,011 using the latest closing price.

Clatterbuck Michelle M, the EVP and CFO of Intuit Inc., sale 412 shares at $379.23 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Clatterbuck Michelle M is holding 546 shares at $156,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Equity return is now at value 41.80, with 22.40 for asset returns.