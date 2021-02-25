Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Canoo Inc. (GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) went up by 7.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s stock price has collected -13.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/21 that These 4 Small-Cap EV Stocks Are Soaring. Why Now?

Is It Worth Investing in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ :GOEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Canoo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00. GOEV currently public float of 197.79M and currently shorts hold a 4.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOEV was 5.81M shares.

GOEV’s Market Performance

GOEV stocks went down by -13.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.42% and a quarterly performance of 32.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.55% for Canoo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.54% for GOEV stocks with a simple moving average of 14.55% for the last 200 days.

GOEV Trading at -14.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -12.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV fell by -13.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.96. In addition, Canoo Inc. saw 2.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.50 for asset returns.