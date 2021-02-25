Is Waste Management Inc. (WM) a Keeper?

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.76. The company’s stock price has collected -0.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Waste Management Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE :WM) Right Now?

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WM is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Waste Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $127.71, which is $18.13 above the current price. WM currently public float of 421.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WM was 1.66M shares.

WM’s Market Performance

WM stocks went down by -0.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.03% and a quarterly performance of -7.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.63% for Waste Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.60% for WM stocks with a simple moving average of 0.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $122 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to WM, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

WM Trading at -2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.44. In addition, Waste Management Inc. saw -5.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Nagy Leslie K, who sale 169 shares at the price of $111.27 back on Feb 23. After this action, Nagy Leslie K now owns 2,768 shares of Waste Management Inc., valued at $18,805 using the latest closing price.

Morris John J, the EVP & Chief Operation Officer of Waste Management Inc., sale 33,449 shares at $110.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Morris John J is holding 84,635 shares at $3,693,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.28 for the present operating margin

+27.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management Inc. stands at +9.83. The total capital return value is set at 11.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management Inc. (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 185.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.95. Total debt to assets is 47.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.