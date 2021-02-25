Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went up by 4.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.22. The company’s stock price has collected 9.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/01/21 that LyondellBasell Named to FORTUNE Magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” List for the Fourth Year in a Row

Is It Worth Investing in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE :LYB) Right Now?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYB is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.59, which is -$11.97 below the current price. LYB currently public float of 255.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYB was 1.62M shares.

LYB’s Market Performance

LYB stocks went up by 9.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.28% and a quarterly performance of 31.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.24% for LyondellBasell Industries N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.82% for LYB stocks with a simple moving average of 40.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $115 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2021.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYB reach a price target of $99. The rating they have provided for LYB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2021.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Underperform” to LYB, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

LYB Trading at 15.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.98% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +22.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB rose by +9.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.44. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. saw 17.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, who sale 349,933 shares at the price of $103.38 back on Feb 22. After this action, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC now owns 145,763 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., valued at $36,176,014 using the latest closing price.

AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, the 10% Owner of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., sale 67 shares at $103.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC is holding 763,732 shares at $6,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at +5.14. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 6.50 for asset returns.