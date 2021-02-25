Is ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) a Keeper?

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) went up by 15.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.78. The company’s stock price has collected -7.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/17/21 that Phoenix Color Completing its $20 Million Capital Investment Program with the Purchase of Two New Presses

Is It Worth Investing in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ALJJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALJJ is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ALJJ currently public float of 18.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALJJ was 1.43M shares.

ALJJ’s Market Performance

ALJJ stocks went down by -7.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.00% and a quarterly performance of 52.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.09% for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.60% for ALJJ stocks with a simple moving average of 82.45% for the last 200 days.

ALJJ Trading at 33.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALJJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.52%, as shares surge +27.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALJJ fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +322.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4430. In addition, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. saw 53.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALJJ starting from Ravich Rae, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Feb 17. After this action, Ravich Rae now owns 93,297 shares of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc., valued at $8,950 using the latest closing price.

RAVICH JESS M, the CEO and Chairman of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc., sale 276,237 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that RAVICH JESS M is holding 8,737,770 shares at $498,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALJJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.38 for the present operating margin

+15.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stands at -17.39. The total capital return value is set at 0.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.05. Equity return is now at value -394.90, with -33.30 for asset returns.

Based on ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ), the company’s capital structure generated 600.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.72. Total debt to assets is 53.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 528.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.