Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.62. Press Release reported on 02/23/21 that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. 2020 Form 10-K Available on Website

Is It Worth Investing in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE :SHLX) Right Now?

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHLX is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.15, which is $1.35 above the current price. SHLX currently public float of 123.71M and currently shorts hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHLX was 1.60M shares.

SHLX’s Market Performance

SHLX stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.88% and a quarterly performance of 15.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.55% for Shell Midstream Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.99% for SHLX stocks with a simple moving average of 3.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SHLX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SHLX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $11 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SHLX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

SHLX Trading at 5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.28. In addition, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. saw 14.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLX starting from Muratta Lori M, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Mar 18. After this action, Muratta Lori M now owns 12,960 shares of Shell Midstream Partners L.P., valued at $70,400 using the latest closing price.

Carsten Shawn J., the See Remarks of Shell Midstream Partners L.P., purchase 4,000 shares at $6.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Carsten Shawn J. is holding 15,500 shares at $26,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.14 for the present operating margin

+50.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stands at +101.46. The total capital return value is set at 4.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.91. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 18.30 for asset returns.