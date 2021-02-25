Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Lennar Corporation (LEN)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.72. The company’s stock price has collected -1.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that The Big Number: 26.4%

Is It Worth Investing in Lennar Corporation (NYSE :LEN) Right Now?

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEN is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Lennar Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $95.47, which is $9.22 above the current price. LEN currently public float of 285.32M and currently shorts hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEN was 2.74M shares.

LEN’s Market Performance

LEN stocks went down by -1.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.48% and a quarterly performance of 13.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for Lennar Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.99% for LEN stocks with a simple moving average of 16.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LEN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LEN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $91 based on the research report published on December 18th of the previous year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEN reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for LEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to LEN, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

LEN Trading at 5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEN fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.01. In addition, Lennar Corporation saw 13.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEN starting from McCall Jeffrey Joseph, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $80.22 back on Jan 20. After this action, McCall Jeffrey Joseph now owns 151,617 shares of Lennar Corporation, valued at $802,200 using the latest closing price.

McCall Jeffrey Joseph, the Executive Vice President of Lennar Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $80.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that McCall Jeffrey Joseph is holding 161,617 shares at $802,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.87 for the present operating margin

+23.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennar Corporation stands at +10.85. The total capital return value is set at 12.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.20. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Lennar Corporation (LEN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.54. Total debt to assets is 25.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.