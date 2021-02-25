Immunome Inc. (IMNM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) went up by 51.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.78. The company’s stock price has collected 94.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ :IMNM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Immunome Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.00, which is -$7.24 below the current price. IMNM currently public float of 7.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMNM was 260.49K shares.

IMNM’s Market Performance

IMNM stocks went up by 94.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 142.24% and a quarterly performance of 304.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 48.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.94% for Immunome Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 90.28% for IMNM stocks with a simple moving average of 206.20% for the last 200 days.

IMNM Trading at 167.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 48.06%, as shares surge +169.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +280.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMNM rose by +94.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.08. In addition, Immunome Inc. saw 346.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMNM starting from RAPP MICHAEL, who purchase 83,332 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Oct 06. After this action, RAPP MICHAEL now owns 638,886 shares of Immunome Inc., valued at $999,984 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMNM

The total capital return value is set at -283.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -334.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.