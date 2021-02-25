Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for International Paper Company (IP)

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.39. The company’s stock price has collected 4.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that International Paper acquires Berkley Molded Fiber division

Is It Worth Investing in International Paper Company (NYSE :IP) Right Now?

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IP is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for International Paper Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.79, which is $2.06 above the current price. IP currently public float of 391.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IP was 2.82M shares.

IP’s Market Performance

IP stocks went up by 4.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.99% and a quarterly performance of 2.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for International Paper Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.38% for IP stocks with a simple moving average of 20.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IP stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for IP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IP in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $57 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IP reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for IP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to IP, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

IP Trading at 2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP rose by +4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.10. In addition, International Paper Company saw 2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from Ribieras JeanMichel, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $47.98 back on Feb 18. After this action, Ribieras JeanMichel now owns 61,333 shares of International Paper Company, valued at $719,678 using the latest closing price.

Amick W. Michael Jr., the Senior Vice President of International Paper Company, sale 18,222 shares at $48.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Amick W. Michael Jr. is holding 23,194 shares at $875,139 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.61 for the present operating margin

+24.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Paper Company stands at +2.34. The total capital return value is set at 9.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.85. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on International Paper Company (IP), the company’s capital structure generated 107.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.70. Total debt to assets is 26.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.