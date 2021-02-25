Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) went up by 2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.15. The company’s stock price has collected -19.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ADMS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADMS is at 2.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.69. ADMS currently public float of 27.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADMS was 556.28K shares.

ADMS’s Market Performance

ADMS stocks went down by -19.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.89% and a quarterly performance of 8.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.19% for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.57% for ADMS stocks with a simple moving average of 19.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ADMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADMS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADMS reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for ADMS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 18th, 2019.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Underperform” to ADMS, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

ADMS Trading at -5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares sank -12.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMS fell by -15.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 9.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMS starting from Prentiss Christopher B, who sale 3,821 shares at the price of $6.36 back on Feb 01. After this action, Prentiss Christopher B now owns 72,439 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,302 using the latest closing price.

Shreedhar Vijay, the Chief Commercial Officer of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 4,514 shares at $6.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Shreedhar Vijay is holding 95,486 shares at $28,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-168.81 for the present operating margin

+95.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -192.52. The total capital return value is set at -53.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.80. Equity return is now at value 328.40, with -43.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.58.