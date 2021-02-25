Here’s Our Rant About WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) went up by 16.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.12. The company’s stock price has collected 19.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/23/21 that Cleveland-Cliffs Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; WSFS Financial to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :WSFS) Right Now?

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSFS is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for WSFS Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.40, which is -$3.81 below the current price. WSFS currently public float of 49.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSFS was 293.06K shares.

WSFS’s Market Performance

WSFS stocks went up by 19.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.46% and a quarterly performance of 39.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for WSFS Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.99% for WSFS stocks with a simple moving average of 60.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSFS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for WSFS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for WSFS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $45 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSFS reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for WSFS stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2019.

WSFS Trading at 20.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.66% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +19.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSFS rose by +19.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.62. In addition, WSFS Financial Corporation saw 20.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSFS starting from EDDENS PEGGY H, who sale 16,312 shares at the price of $42.61 back on Dec 09. After this action, EDDENS PEGGY H now owns 17,293 shares of WSFS Financial Corporation, valued at $695,087 using the latest closing price.

GREENPLATE PAUL S, the EVP of WSFS Financial Corporation, sale 1,458 shares at $39.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that GREENPLATE PAUL S is holding 5,560 shares at $57,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for WSFS Financial Corporation stands at +16.06. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.21. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS), the company’s capital structure generated 19.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.97. Total debt to assets is 2.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.