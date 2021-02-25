Here’s How Your Trade Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Aggressively Right Now

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) went up by 7.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.69. The company’s stock price has collected 8.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Oceaneering Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE :OII) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OII is at 3.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Oceaneering International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.40, which is -$1.4 below the current price. OII currently public float of 97.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OII was 1.20M shares.

OII’s Market Performance

OII stocks went up by 8.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.14% and a quarterly performance of 71.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.23% for Oceaneering International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.80% for OII stocks with a simple moving average of 69.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OII by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for OII in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $6 based on the research report published on August 07th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OII reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for OII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 24th, 2020.

OII Trading at 15.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares surge +14.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII rose by +8.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.56. In addition, Oceaneering International Inc. saw 37.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from COLLINS T JAY, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $7.44 back on Dec 08. After this action, COLLINS T JAY now owns 31,716 shares of Oceaneering International Inc., valued at $74,400 using the latest closing price.

MCEVOY M KEVIN, the Director of Oceaneering International Inc., sale 32,385 shares at $6.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that MCEVOY M KEVIN is holding 0 shares at $216,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.70 for the present operating margin

+4.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International Inc. stands at -17.01. The total capital return value is set at -5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.50. Equity return is now at value -102.30, with -32.40 for asset returns.

Based on Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), the company’s capital structure generated 91.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.75. Total debt to assets is 35.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.