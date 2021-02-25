Here’s How Your Trade Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Aggressively Right Now

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) went up by 10.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $172.67. The company’s stock price has collected 5.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/23/21 that Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ :JAZZ) Right Now?

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JAZZ is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $197.65, which is $20.56 above the current price. JAZZ currently public float of 54.14M and currently shorts hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JAZZ was 678.01K shares.

JAZZ’s Market Performance

JAZZ stocks went up by 5.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.47% and a quarterly performance of 21.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.70% for JAZZ stocks with a simple moving average of 26.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAZZ stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for JAZZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JAZZ in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $207 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAZZ reach a price target of $175, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for JAZZ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2021.

JAZZ Trading at 8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAZZ rose by +5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.47. In addition, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc saw 5.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAZZ starting from COZADD BRUCE C, who sale 250 shares at the price of $160.00 back on Feb 03. After this action, COZADD BRUCE C now owns 318,032 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $40,000 using the latest closing price.

COZADD BRUCE C, the Chairman & CEO of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 1,250 shares at $156.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that COZADD BRUCE C is holding 318,282 shares at $195,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.71 for the present operating margin

+77.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stands at +24.21. The total capital return value is set at 13.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.43. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 56.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.28. Total debt to assets is 31.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.47.