Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Just Got Our Attention

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) went down by -3.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.55. The company’s stock price has collected -4.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/08/21 that Dun & Bradstreet Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DNB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.64, which is $6.72 above the current price. DNB currently public float of 318.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNB was 1.68M shares.

DNB’s Market Performance

DNB stocks went down by -4.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.69% and a quarterly performance of -17.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.64% for DNB stocks with a simple moving average of -11.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DNB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DNB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on July 27th of the previous year 2020.

DNB Trading at -9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNB fell by -4.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.98. In addition, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. saw -8.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNB starting from Hipsher Bryan T., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $23.30 back on Feb 11. After this action, Hipsher Bryan T. now owns 9,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., valued at $116,500 using the latest closing price.

Jabbour Anthony M, the Chief Executive Officer of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., purchase 42,900 shares at $23.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Jabbour Anthony M is holding 415,802 shares at $998,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.63 for the present operating margin

+37.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stands at -6.42. The total capital return value is set at 1.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.69.

Based on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB), the company’s capital structure generated 93.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.24. Total debt to assets is 35.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.