Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy PubMatic Inc. (PUBM)?

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) went up by 30.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.60. The company’s stock price has collected 22.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/23/21 that PubMatic Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ :PUBM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for PubMatic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.00, which is -$19.27 below the current price. PUBM currently public float of 5.84M and currently shorts hold a 25.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PUBM was 842.15K shares.

PUBM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.24% for PubMatic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.43% for PUBM stocks with a simple moving average of 69.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PUBM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PUBM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PUBM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $34 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2021.

PUBM Trading at 68.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.85% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.72%, as shares surge +60.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUBM rose by +22.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.34. In addition, PubMatic Inc. saw 115.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUBM starting from DRAPER ASSOCIATES L P, who sale 473,685 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Dec 11. After this action, DRAPER ASSOCIATES L P now owns 0 shares of PubMatic Inc., valued at $9,473,700 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.09 for the present operating margin

+68.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for PubMatic Inc. stands at +0.39. The total capital return value is set at 13.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.63.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.