Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chewy Inc. (CHWY)?

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) went down by -4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 5 hours ago that GameStop Shares Soar in Last Hour of Trading

Is It Worth Investing in Chewy Inc. (NYSE :CHWY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Chewy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $104.75, which is -$3.81 below the current price. CHWY currently public float of 72.36M and currently shorts hold a 14.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHWY was 3.98M shares.

CHWY’s Market Performance

CHWY stocks went down by -4.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.67% and a quarterly performance of 53.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 256.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.51% for Chewy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.41% for CHWY stocks with a simple moving average of 55.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHWY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CHWY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CHWY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $75 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHWY reach a price target of $121, previously predicting the price at $104. The rating they have provided for CHWY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CHWY, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

CHWY Trading at 3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares surge +2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +167.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.98. In addition, Chewy Inc. saw 17.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Mehta Satish, who sale 11,912 shares at the price of $114.62 back on Feb 17. After this action, Mehta Satish now owns 118,537 shares of Chewy Inc., valued at $1,365,353 using the latest closing price.

Marte Mario Jesus, the Chief Financial Officer of Chewy Inc., sale 17,134 shares at $110.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Marte Mario Jesus is holding 18,424 shares at $1,888,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.21 for the present operating margin

+22.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy Inc. stands at -5.21. Equity return is now at value 56.50, with -14.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.48 and the total asset turnover is 6.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.