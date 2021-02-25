Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) went down by -3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.97. The company’s stock price has collected -13.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Casper Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE :CSPR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Casper Sleep Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.07, which is -$0.75 below the current price. CSPR currently public float of 27.43M and currently shorts hold a 5.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSPR was 793.90K shares.

CSPR’s Market Performance

CSPR stocks went down by -13.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.66% and a quarterly performance of 49.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.89% for Casper Sleep Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.49% for CSPR stocks with a simple moving average of 18.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSPR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CSPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSPR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSPR reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for CSPR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CSPR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 03rd of the previous year.

CSPR Trading at 19.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares surge +10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSPR fell by -13.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.06. In addition, Casper Sleep Inc. saw 48.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSPR starting from Chapin Jeffery R., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $8.62 back on Aug 14. After this action, Chapin Jeffery R. now owns 350,388 shares of Casper Sleep Inc., valued at $86,160 using the latest closing price.

Parikh Neil, the Chief Strategy Officer of Casper Sleep Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $8.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Parikh Neil is holding 1,074,163 shares at $41,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.20 for the present operating margin

+47.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Casper Sleep Inc. stands at -21.18. The total capital return value is set at -165.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -241.81. Equity return is now at value 261.50, with -41.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 16.22 and the total asset turnover is 2.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.