Can Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Remain Competitive?

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) went down by -3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.36. The company’s stock price has collected -14.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that LEIDOS HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Leidos Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Leidos Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE :LDOS) Right Now?

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LDOS is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Leidos Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $114.80, which is $27.12 above the current price. LDOS currently public float of 141.34M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LDOS was 787.75K shares.

LDOS’s Market Performance

LDOS stocks went down by -14.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.80% and a quarterly performance of -9.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for Leidos Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.04% for LDOS stocks with a simple moving average of -6.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LDOS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LDOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LDOS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $110 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LDOS reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for LDOS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2020.

LDOS Trading at -14.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -19.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS fell by -14.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.32. In addition, Leidos Holdings Inc. saw -14.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from Fubini David G, who sale 6,911 shares at the price of $98.65 back on Nov 17. After this action, Fubini David G now owns 10,988 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc., valued at $681,752 using the latest closing price.

May Gary Stephen, the Director of Leidos Holdings Inc., sale 500 shares at $95.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that May Gary Stephen is holding 9,113 shares at $47,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.10 for the present operating margin

+13.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leidos Holdings Inc. stands at +6.01. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.24. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS), the company’s capital structure generated 100.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.23. Total debt to assets is 35.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.