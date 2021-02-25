Can ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Remain Competitive?

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) went up by 7.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.35. The company’s stock price has collected -5.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/23/21 that ION receives shareholder approval for bond restructuring transactions

Is It Worth Investing in ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE :IO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IO is at 4.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for ION Geophysical Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.50. IO currently public float of 10.96M and currently shorts hold a 7.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IO was 895.75K shares.

IO’s Market Performance

IO stocks went down by -5.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.58% and a quarterly performance of 98.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.27% for ION Geophysical Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.64% for IO stocks with a simple moving average of 44.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2020.

IO Trading at 15.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.36%, as shares surge +21.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IO fell by -5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, ION Geophysical Corporation saw 37.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IO starting from LAPEYRE JAMES M JR, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Mar 11. After this action, LAPEYRE JAMES M JR now owns 417,773 shares of ION Geophysical Corporation, valued at $174,850 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.56 for the present operating margin

+34.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for ION Geophysical Corporation stands at -30.34. The total capital return value is set at -7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.20. Equity return is now at value 67.80, with -16.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.